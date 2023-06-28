Series of thefts keep Angadippuram on its toes

Malappuram: A series of break-ins has left people in Angadippuram panchayat in Malappuram worried a lot.



The latest one happened on Sunday night.

Despite several complaints, police have not been able to capture the culprits. Now people have lost their faith in the police taking any concrete action.

On Sunday night, a treasure from a Makham (cemetry of Muslim community) at Pariyapuram was robbed. The police are still clueless, though they said they have identified the culprits.

The largest among the series of theft was reported on June 13. Then 72 sovereigns of gold, five watches, Rs 12,000 and 250 Saudi Arabian Riyals were stolen from the house of Millumpadi Puthuparambil Sibi.

Not just houses, the break-ins were reported in temples and schools, among others.

In another incident, burglars made away with a laptop and destroyed furniture and electrical equipment in the High School section of Tharakan Higher Secondary School here.

"The theft occurred around two months ago and the investigation is going on since then. Police are yet to make a breakthrough in it," said school headmistress I Rajashri.

The people in the region are terrified and lost confidence in the police. They are not even willing to stay away from home in the night. The region witnessed similar kinds of theft a few years ago and the robber is still in the dark.

"The police have received CCTV visuals of the person involved in the robbery at Pariyapuram. This was carried out soon after the theft at Sibi's house.

"The last theft occurred when police tightened the patrolling in the area. People have been asking to catch the thief as soon as possible, Anil Pulipra, ward councillor from Pariyapuram panchayat said.

The public also suspects the presence of the Kuruva gang in the region.

However, the police are confident to end the robbery as soon as possible. Premjith A, the station house officer at Perinthalmanna said that they are not in a position to reveal the progress of the investigation.