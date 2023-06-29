Vidya fabricated experience certificate to beat senior in guest lecturer interview

Kasaragod: In a major breakthrough in the Mahararaja's College fake experience certificate case, the police confirmed that the accused K Vidya fabricated the certificate to beat her senior in the guest lecturer interview at Karinthalam Govt. College in Kasaragod.

In her statement to the police, Vidya revealed her competition with her senior K Rasitha and how her wicked plan of fake experience certificate helped her to obtain the job at Karinthalam college.



In 2021, Vidya appeared for a guest lecturer interview at Govt. Arts and Science college in Udma. Rasitha, Vidya's senior at Kalady University cleared the interview and obtained an appointment in this college.

It is learnt that Vidya intentionally prepared the fake certificate foreseeing Rasitha's candidacy in the guest lecturer interview at Karinthalam college in 2022. Vidya repeated the same in her statement with the probe team from Agaly and Nileshwar.

Out of the 12 candidates for the guest lecturer interview at Karinthalam college, Vidya topped the rank list and Rasitha obtained the second rank. If Vidya didn't submit the fake certificate, Rasitha would have been selected as the topper.

K Vidya who was absconding from police was nabbed from Kozhikode on June 21. Though she claimed innocence in the case, she confessed to the crime during the interrogation. It is revealed that Vidya made the fake certificate on her mobile phone.

She allegedly created a fake seal and related documents online and did it alone. The police report states that efforts are on to retrieve the document from her phone with the help of cyber experts.

Meanwhile, she claimed that she had destroyed the original of the forged certificate.

Agaly police in Palakkad and Nileshwar police in Kasaragod have registered a case against Vidya over complaints from Attapady Govt. College and Karinthalam Govt.College respectively. According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the 'fake certificate' that she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018-19. Both colleges lodged a complaint with the police after Mahraja's college found the certificate fake.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.