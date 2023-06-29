Rabb welcomes Kanthapuram's intention to align with IUML; could hurt LDF in Malabar

Malappuram: Former state minister PK Abdu Rabb has welcomed religious scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar's alleged interest to associate with his party, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Kanthapuram, who is the General Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, has been lauded by the IUML leader for his efforts toward Sunni unity.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Manorama

However, Kanthapuram aligning with Rabb's party is also likely to influence the electorate in Malabar as the former is widely considered close to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is the political rival of IUML.

“Religious scholars have the responsibility to prevent friction within the community and between communities. Shaikuna Kanthapuram has performed that duty. I welcome his decision that would give strength and energy toward unity,” Rabb posted on Facebook.

There are two prominent Sunni factions in Kerala -- AP and EK – that have been following different political and religious ideologies. The AP faction is led by Kanthapuram.