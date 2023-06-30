Deadline to install cameras on buses extended to September 30

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has extended the deadline for installing cameras in buses by three months.

The Transport Department had asked bus owners to get cameras installed in their respective vehicles before June 30. The new proposal is to install the devices by September 30.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private bus owners had demanded an extension of the deadline.

In a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju to discuss the dangers of excessive competition amongst private buses, it was decided to install cameras in all buses, including state-owned KSRTC buses, before February 28. The date was postponed multiple times after this.

