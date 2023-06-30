5 fever-related deaths reported in Kerala today, over 12,000 under treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2023 07:24 PM IST Updated: June 30, 2023 07:36 PM IST
At least three of the five deaths on Friday were due to rat fever. Representational graphic: Manorama

Malappuram: At least five persons died in Kerala on Friday due to fever, indicate reports from the health department.

Three of the deceased had contracted rat fever while dengue is suspected in the death of one person.

Meanwhile, the health department has confirmed that the recent deaths of an elderly man and his son at Ponnani in Malappuram district were due to rat fever.

Suresh, 44, had died on June 24th while his father Vasu -- both farmers -- succumbed to fever three days later.

Both of them were admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur with symptoms of rat fever.

The two were possibly infected while working in the fields. The health department has collected the samples from relatives of the deceased.

According to health department data, 12,965 persons took treatment for fever in state hospitals on Friday. Of these, 96 persons were confirmed with dengue and six with rat fever. At least 239 others have shown symptoms of dengue.

Kerala has been witnessing a spike in fever cases in recent weeks with Malappuram reporting the majority of cases.

