Kozhikode: Eight people, including a four-year-old girl, were bitten by a fox at Vadakara in the Kozhikode district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Paingottayi and Kottappally by 6 pm. The fox was later beaten to death was locals.

The fox ran into a house and bit the girl before attacking a man, who captured it.

Those injured were admitted to the District Hospital at Vadakara. It is understood that some of them suffered severe injuries. The locals suspect the fox was rabid.