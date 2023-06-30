Wayanad man arrested for murder of teen daughters at Guruvayur lodge

Guruvayur: A 58-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of his two daughters earlier this month.



Chandrashekharan, a native of Ambalavayal in Wayanad district, was arrested by the police for the June 13 murders reported from a lodge in the temple town of Guruvayur in Thrissur district.

Chandrashekaran, along with his daughters Sivanandana (12) and Devanandana (9), had checked into a private lodge at Padinjare Nada at Guruvayur on the night of June 12. Both the children were found dead and Chandrashekharan was found with his wrist slit on the afternoon of June 13.

One of the children was given poison-laced ice cream, and the other child was hung from the ceiling fan, as per the case.

Chandrasekharan had been under treatment at the hospital so far. He was arrested by a police team led by Circle Inspector Premanada Krishnan soon after he was discharged on Thursday. The accused was subsequently taken to the lodge for evidence collection.

Evidence collection was carried out at the shops from where the ice cream and blade used for suicide bid were purchased.

The accused will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Chavakkad.