'CPM hitmen were sent to eliminate Sudhakaran,' claims former editor at Deshabhimani

Kannur: Former associate editor of Deshabhimani G Sakthidharan has come up with another shocking revelation against CPM. In his latest Facebook post, he claimed that CPM had sent goons to kill KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. He pointed out that the Congress leader had a narrow escape from the killers who easily traced him.



“ In Kerala, we have a Communist society which is awaiting Sudhakaran's death. The party has instilled this thought regard among its members. And this successfully created a society of slaves for the party. I realized that I was supporting an accused who committed the first political murder in Kerala then. But I was not in a position to take a decision over the criticism against the party,” wrote Sakthidharan in his Facebook post.

He also raised a sharp criticism against CPM for allegedly trapping the KPCC president in the cheating case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the key accused. Warning CPM, Sakthidharan noted that Sudhakaran will be more dangerous if he gets jailed in any case.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the former journalist alleged that armed men from a private agency escorted CM and his family to Netherlands and no Communist leader questioned this.

Sakthidharan also slammed the cyber attacks against him over his revelation against CPM.