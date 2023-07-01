'CPM can't harm me now': KPCC chief Sudhakaran on Sakthidharan's claim

Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran claimed that CPM had conspired to kill him many times earlier. He was responding to the new revelation of former associate editor of Deshabhimani G Sakthidharan here on Saturday.



Taking to the Facebook page, Sakthidharan disclosed that CPM had sent goons to kill Sudhakaran and he had a narrow escape from them. Reacting to this, Sudhakaran thanked the former journalist and noted that he had received a tip-off on CPM's plan to kill him.

“CPM had sent goons to kill me on many occasions and in many places. But CPM can't kill me. Because I believe in God. Only God can decide on my death. I'm fully confident about it,” said Sudhakaran.

“When I was attending a public meet at Koothuparamba, CPM's killers camped in front of my house. They had planned to kill me when I leave home for having tea outside. But skipped the plan as destiny was in my favour. Like this, I had a narrow escape from the CPM's knife in many situations. As Sakthidharan is a former CPM member, his revelation of the conspiracy against me is more credible. I never met him or had a conversation with him yet. I really want to thank him,” added the Congress leader.

At the same time, he pointed out that he doesn't think the police will register any case over Sakthidharan's statement. He noted that he will discuss the matter with his lawyers.

He also added that he is not expecting justice from the LDF government.