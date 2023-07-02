Couple jumps into river in Kozhikode, search on for missing man

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2023 11:37 AM IST Updated: July 02, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Coastal police, fire force and fishermen are searching for the missing man. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Kozhikode: A young married couple hailing from Malappuram's Manjery jumped into the river from Feroke bridge here on Saturday night. A search is on for Jithin, the man who went missing in the river. His wife Varsha was rescued by a lorry driver and boatmen.

Feroke police reported that the couple who married six months ago left their home on Saturday night due to some family issues. 

“ A lorry driver who noticed the suicide attempt rescued the woman with the help of boatmen. Jithin was swept away by strong currents. A search is continuing for him," said Feroke's assistant commissioner of police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Varsha is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical college.

Coastal police, fire force and fishermen are searching for the missing man.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout