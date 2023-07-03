Body of man who jumped into Chaliyar River with wife retrieved

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 05:34 PM IST
Jithin's body was found near Mammili Kadavu at Cheruvannur around 2.30 pm on Monday by rescue divers of the Meenchanta Fire and Safety unit. Photo: Shutterstock/pirtuss

The body of a man, who jumped into the Chaliyar River from the Feroke bridge with his wife, was recovered on Monday.

The deceased is Jithin (31) from Manjeri.

Jithin's body was found near Mammili Kadavu at Cheruvannur around 2.30 pm on Monday by rescue divers of the Meenchanta Fire and Safety unit. His body was shifted to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Jithin jumped into the river with his wife Varsha at 10:30 am on Sunday. She escaped by holding on to a rope dropped by a passing lorry driver. However, Jithin fell into an area with high water currents and could not reach the rope. Varsha was rescued by local boatmen and rushed to the hospital. She is now out of danger, police said.

