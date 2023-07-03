Timely rescue averts tragedy at Champakulam Boat Race

Alappuzha: Timely rescue done by locals and volunteers averted a tragedy at the famous Champakulam Boat Race after a boat sank during a competition on Monday.

The accident occurred during a women's boat race. At least 35 rowers were on the boat as it sank near the finishing point.

The boat rowed by CDS members of Nedumudy Panchayat met with an accident.

It is alleged that the boat sank because the organisers started a loser's final in the snake boat race section before the women's event was completed.

(to be updated)

