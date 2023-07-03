Kerala goes slow on vehicle scrapping despite Centre’s offer of Rs 100 crore

Kottayam: Kerala has not taken any action over scrapping government vehicles older than 15 years, despite the Central government's decision to allocate Rs 100 crore as compensation for this purpose.

As many as 2,506 vehicles owned by the government were listed to be scrapped before February 28. But the government issued an order stating that those in service need not be scrapped, as the majority of vehicles on this list were still operating.

Following the Centre's decision to grant compensation, the State government published a new list of vehicles to be junked, including 720 KSRTC buses. Although the KSRTC had been entrusted with the responsibility of establishing scrapping facilities, the organisation has not taken any steps in this regard yet.

The deadline for scrapping all the old vehicles in the State is September 29 next year. Private vehicles will have to be scrapped after all the government vehicles are disposed of.