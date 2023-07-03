Kerala witnesses heavy downpour; Orange alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Rainy days are back in Kerala as the southwest monsoon strengthened triggering extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department predicted that Kerala will witness heavy rains under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The presence of an off-shore trough from the South Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast is also expected to bring heavy rains in Kerala.



In view of this, IMD has revised the orange and yellow alerts sounded in various districts on Sunday. As per the revised alert Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have been placed under orange alert on Monday.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for nine districts on Tuesday.

Orange alert in districts

July 3: Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod

July 4: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 5: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 6: Kannur

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. Though an orange alert is issued in Idukki and Kozhikode on July 4 and 5 respectively, extremely heavy rainfall similar to a red alert is expected in these districts.

Yellow alert in districts

July 3: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

July 4: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

July 5: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad

July 6: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has alerted fishermen and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution in view of the high tidal waves.

“ There is a possibility of high tidal waves and sea attacks at a height of 3.0 to 3.4 metres on July 4, Tuesday till 11.30 pm on the Kerala coast,” reads the alert.

People are advised to refrain from visiting beaches and venturing into the sea.