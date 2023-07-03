Thrissur man ends life after slitting wife's throat

Thrissur: A sexagenerian male died by suicide after slitting his wife's throat in the district. Kallur resident Babu (64) ended his life after commiting the gruesome act. His wife Gracy (58) is in a critical condition at a private hospital in Thrissur.



According to reports, the incident took place around 2 am on Monday. Gracy was asleep when Babu took a machete and slit her throat. Groaning in pain, she woke up and managed to seek asylum at her neighbour's house. Later, Gracy was rushed to the nearby hospital by the locals.

Babu hanged himself when Gracy left home in fear, a source said.

The elderly couple has two children who are expatriates. Locals said family disputes may have forced Babu to commit the violent act.