Kannur University appoints Dr Priya Varghese as Associate Professor

Kannur: The Kannur University has appointed Dr Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor in the Malayalam Department. The order issued on Friday evening instructed Dr Priya to take charge within 15 days.

The appointment order was issued on the basis of the High Court order that Priya was qualified for the post and the legal advice given by the Advocate General and the Standing Counsel of the university.

Meanwhile, the UGC has stated that it will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the appointment of Priya Varghese. The UGC may also demand an immediate stay of the High Court verdict.

The division bench had quashed the High Court's single bench judgment that Priya Varghese, wife of Kerala Chief Minister's private secretary KK Ragesh, did not have the necessary teaching experience to be appointed as an associate professor in Kannur University.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan froze Priya's appointment on August 17, 2022, alleging nepotism. This order has not yet been revoked by the Governor. Dr Joseph Scaria, who is second in the rank list, had filed a petition in the High Court after the Governor's order. Following this, the single bench of the High Court ruled that Priya does not have the necessary qualifications for the post and the appointment should be reconsidered.