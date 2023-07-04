Night travel: Ban imposed in high ranges of Idukki, caution advised in Wayanad

With heavy rain lashing throughout Kerala, restrictions have been imposed on night travel in the high ranges of the Idukki and Wayanad districts.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has issued an order banning vehicle movement between 7 pm and 6 am until further notice.

Similarly, in Wayanad, the District Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to refrain from using the ghat areas during night hours.

Besides, owners of resorts and homestays have been told to ensure the safety of tourists and ensure the availability of active and alternate safety-communication systems in case of emergencies.

The Wayanad DDMA has appealed to the residents of landslide-prone zones to cooperate with the authorities by moving to safer areas in case of an emergency.

The DDMA has also advised against crossing rivers and rivulets during downpours. Avoid bathing and fishing in rivers and other water bodies, the DDMA communique says. Quarrying and earth-removing activities using JCBs have also been ordered to stop till further announcements.