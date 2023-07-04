Slush money charge: Police to record statements of Sakthidharan, Behanan

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have asked G Sakthidharan, former Associate Editor of CPM mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani', to present himself tomorrow in order to record his statement over the allegation that a top party leader had taken Rs 2 crore rolled up in a reed mat from a businessman.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cantonment) is in-charge of the investigation. The statement of the complainant, Benny Behanan, MP, will also be recorded.

However, no case has been registered on the issue till now.

Update on allegation

Meanwhile, Sakthidharan has made a new post on the social media stating, “I had revealed through the social media that a strongman of a national party in Kerala pocketing all by himself crores of rupees from two sources, without giving receipts or maintaining records”.

He also said that the colleague in charge of handling money at the party headquarters had told him that there were no details available about the money. The leader had also not mentioned the amounts in the statement submitted to the Election Commission.

He gave out more details of the incident yesterday.

Sakthidharan had revealed that the top leader had taken money in two covers from the owner of a star hotel in Kovalam and that he handed over one cover to the employee at the party headquarters but had taken the other cover to his own residence.

“There is a note regarding the Rs 10 lakh that was handed over at the party headquarters. It is a note written by the staff member when he was removed from the charge, asking his higher-up to take back the money and absolve him of the responsibility on the issue. This makes it clear into whose hands the money went. The uncertainty is only over how the crores of rupees simply vanished.

Cites VS

“I have seen (former CM and CPM veteran) V S Achuthanandan sending to the (CPM headquarters) AKG Centre Rs 28 lakh which had remained as balance after the Malampuzha (assembly) election, accompanied with a note. I have also seen V S sending to the AKG Centre a cheque for Rs 2 lakh received as royalty for his book. This typifies the life of communists. VS knew how to keep his family within bounds if a millionaire came home as a guest. But VS never brought home such persons by exerting his influence with the police," Sakthidharan wrote.