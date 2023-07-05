Woman dies of H1N1 in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 09:22 PM IST
The deceased is Ayisha, 48, a native of Thalappuzha near Mananthavady, who was under treatment for fever at a private hospital.

Wayanad: The health department on Wednesday announced the first death due to H1N1 flu here. The deceased is Ayisha, 48, a native of Thalappuzha near Mananthavady, who was under treatment for fever at a private hospital.

Her family members said Ayisha fell ill in the first week of June and sought treatment at various hospitals. But she was not cured. 

When her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the Mananthavady Medical College Hospital on June 23. Later she was shifted to WIMS Hospital, Meppadi, for better treatment.

On June 30, hospital authorities informed her relatives that Ayisha had contracted H1N1 flu (swine flu). She died while under treatment on Tuesday. 

