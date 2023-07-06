Man hacks to death elderly mother at Chambakkara in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2023 10:12 PM IST
Kochi: A Chambakkara-native was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly hacking his mother to death at their house.

Brigitha, 73, was found dead by a team of Marad Police that stormed the house after a two-hour stand-off. Her son, Vinod Abraham has been taken into custody.

According to the ward councillor who interacted with the media, neighbours had reported that there was tension in the house since morning.

"After 1 pm, I called the police after the neighbours said there was some issue at the house. Two policemen came but returned soon saying they could not find anything suspicious. The man had spoken to them through the window," said the councillor.

The neighbours claimed to have heard the woman's cries by 5.30 pm, but the accused refused to let anyone in. He allegedly cut the power in the house and also leaked the gas.

The local police and Fire & Rescue personnel managed to enter the house after a long stand-off and found the woman dead.

Police inaction alleged
The Marad ward councillor has alleged that the police refused to force their way into the house without written consent from the apartment management.

It is alleged that the accused was seen holding a billhook. The ward councillor said that had the cops acted swiftly the woman might have survived.

