Nehru Trophy boat race on August 12

Published: July 07, 2023 08:08 PM IST
A file photograph of a snake-boat race for the Nehru Trophy at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. File photo: Manorama

Alappuzha: The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat race, the most popular and premier annual regatta event in Kerala, will be held on August 12 at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha.

The decision was taken at the executive committee meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBR) held at the Collectorate Conference hall here on Friday.

There is no basis for reports of a change in the schedule of the premier event in line with the fixture of the Champions Boat League (CBL), a series of boat races organized in the IPL model by the state tourism department, the meeting said.

The state government will continue to extend usual financial assistance for the sporting event this time too, P P Chittaranjan MLA said.

While retaining the traditional character, the premier boat race should be conducted while cooperating with the CBL, H Salam MLA added.

The souvenir of the Nehru Trophy boat race was released in the meeting held under the chairmanship of District Collector Haritha V Kumar, who is also the NTBR chairperson. Various subcommittees too were formed for the smooth conduct of the boat race, which would attract enthusiasts from across the world.

The Champakkulam Moolam boat race, known as the season opener, was held at the Pamba river on July 3.

