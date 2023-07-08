Eight lives lost in rains in Kerala, yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Kerala on Saturday even as the weather forecasts predicted a decrease in rainfall activity in the upcoming days.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in four districts including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala.

Two mahouts give an elephant a bath as water from Meenachil river enters the premises of a house in Kummanam, Kottayam. Photo: Vishnu Sanal/Manorama

Eight more rain-related deaths were reported in the state and over 7,800 people have been displaced from their homes. The state disaster management authority (SDMA) said two deaths each were reported from Kannur and Kozhikode while one death each was reported from Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts.

As many as 7,844 persons have been accommodated in 203 relief camps opened across the state, it said, adding that 51 houses in the state have been fully damaged while 1,023 houses are partially damaged due to the intense rains and the resulting floods.

Strong waves enter a home in Santhinagar colony after breaking the sea wall at Kozhikode's Westhill. Photo: Manorama

Earlier in the day, a minor landslide at the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar blocked traffic. "The stretch will be cleared soon, but it will remain closed tonight. It will be open to traffic in a regulated manner on Saturday," a senior district official from Idukki said.

Water enters a home near AC road in Kottayam. Photo: Rijo Joseph/Manorama

The Thrissur district administration had opened the shutters of the Peringalkuthu Dam earlier in the day and warned people living on the banks of the Chalakudy river to remain cautious as the water level may rise as a result.