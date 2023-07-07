Massive landslide hits Munnar Gap Road within metres of KSRTC bus, bikers

Idukki: At least 14 persons had a lucky escape Friday morning from a massive landslide on the Munnar Gap Road.

Heavy boulders and a large amount of earth fell on the Kochi-Danushkodi National Highway between two bikers and a KSRTC bus that had at least 12 onboard.

The bikers had just gone past when the landslide hit while the bus from Munnar to Suryanelli was hardly 100 metres behind.

Considering safety issues, the Idukki district administration has banned traffic on Gap Road till further notice as the debris remains on the surface.

Efforts to remove the debris from the landslide using earth-movers were called off due to safety concerns. Photo: Special arrangement

It will take at least three more days to reopen the road for one-way traffic.

In the last four years, similar landslides have hit the Gap Raod in the regions of Santhanpara, Chinnakanal, and Bodimettu. The Gap Road reportedly became unsafe after the road widening works.

“The issues related to the Gap Road are adversely affecting tourism in the Munnar region as there are several resorts in the Chinnakanal and Santhanpara area,” said Munnar-based tour operator Anoop Jose.

He said that when the Gap Road is closed, the vehicles take a detour of 25 km through the Bison Valley-Muttukadu Road to reach Chinnakanal.