Mollywood is no stranger to police stories. The industry has churned out films featuring all kinds of cops — the good, the bad, and the ugly. We’ve seen them all, from C.I.D. Sudhakaran (Prem Nazir) in the 1955 film 'CID', to Ayyappan (Biju Menon) in the 2020 hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', and more recently, George Sir (Prakash Varma) in 'Thudarum'.

And then there are the no-nonsense, by-the-book officers, who are simply here to do their job. Shine Tom Chacko’s Christo Xavier in 'Soothravakyam' belongs to this category. But what sets him apart is his “side business” — giving free tuition classes at the Manimelkavu police station.

Anyone who has attended tuition during school days would know the acrimonious relationship between school and tuition teachers. Here, Vincy Aloshious plays a teacher who resents Christo, as many of her students prefer his tuition over her classes.

But don’t mistake this for a feel-good Samaritan cop vs jealous teacher tale. That subplot is only one strand of Eugien Jos Chirammel’s narrative, though the police station-turned-tuition centre remains a central setting. The story shifts gears around the interval, when one of the girl students is brutally beaten by her older brother over her friendship with a boy.

‘Soothravakyam’ poster. Photo: Instagram

The first act — which spends considerable time establishing the bond between the students and Christo — gives the film a slightly patchy beginning. However, the second half picks up pace, as the film metamorphoses into a dark, intriguing thriller. A tighter screenplay by Rejin S Babu could have sharpened the film's edge even further.

The performances are solid. Shine Tom lends Christo Xavier a calm, reassuring presence. While he has played several intense cop roles in recent years, this one offers a refreshing change. State award-winning actor Vincy makes the most of her limited screen time and leaves an impact. Overall, the unique storyline and intriguing premise lend 'Soothravakyam' a distinctive charm.