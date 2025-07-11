RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comment about leaders stepping aside after turning 75 has sparked political conversations, with opposition leaders interpreting it as a subtle message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a book launch in Nagpur on Wednesday, Bhagwat referred to a remark once made by late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle. “Moropant Pingle once said that if you are honoured with a shawl after turning 75, it means you are old; you should step aside and let others come in,” Bhagwat recalled. According to PTI, he added that Pingle, despite being deeply committed to national service, believed in making way for others once age signalled the time to withdraw.

The statement is being widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Prime Minister Modi, who will turn 75 in September 2025. Bhagwat turns 75 just a few days earlier, on September 11.

The Congress took a jibe at the Prime Minister, asking what sort of 'ghar wapsi' it is upon his return from abroad. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X said, "Poor award-seeking Prime Minister! What a homecoming this is - on returning, he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 on 17 September 2025."