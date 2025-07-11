Chennai: India hit nine terror targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and missed none during Operation Sindoor, said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The air strike, carried out around 1.00 am on May 7, lasted just 23 minutes. “We knew who was where. No unintended site was struck,” he said while speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras on Friday, highlighting India’s growing technological capabilities and the precision of indigenous systems such as BrahMos missiles. These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to international media questioning the impact of the operation, Doval said satellite images of 13 Pakistani airbases before and after May 10 confirmed the results. “They wrote what they wanted. But the images show what really happened,” he said.

Legendary danseuse Padma Subrahmanyam, speaking earlier at the event, praised the operation as a manifestation of the valour espoused in the Bhagavad Gita and congratulated Doval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doval stressed the critical link between technology and warfare, urging India to rely on trusted sources for anything related to data or security. He also acknowledged the role of IIT Madras and the private sector in developing 5G technology within two-and-a-half years, compared to China’s 12-year effort and $300 billion investment.

"Even a screw that deals with anything related to data or security protection must come from a trusted source. It is either made in India or by somebody who is very close to India," he added.