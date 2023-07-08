Munnar Gap Road clearing work to resume on Sunday

Idukki: The clearing of debris from Gap Road in Devikulam on the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the NH, where traffic was suspended after a landslide on Saturday morning, will resume on Sunday morning.



National Highway official, in charge of the Gap Roads, said the clearing activities were called off by Saturday noon due to inclement weather.

“We have brought two huge excavators to remove as many as 150 m3 of debris consisting of earth and rocks. We expect to clear the road by Sunday noon. After monitoring the situation, we will reopen the road for traffic if there is no heavy rain,” Rex Felix, assistant executive engineer of NH said.

He said that the debris on the slope of the hill where the landslide occurred would also be removed before allowing traffic on the road.