Munnar Gap Road clearing work to resume on Sunday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 10:55 PM IST Updated: July 08, 2023 11:23 PM IST
National Highway official, in charge of the Gap Roads, said the clearing activities were called off by Saturday noon due to inclement weather. Photo: Special Arrangement

Idukki: The clearing of debris from Gap Road in Devikulam on the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the NH, where traffic was suspended after a landslide on Saturday morning, will resume on Sunday morning.

National Highway official, in charge of the Gap Roads, said the clearing activities were called off by Saturday noon due to inclement weather.

“We have brought two huge excavators to remove as many as 150 m3 of debris consisting of earth and rocks. We expect to clear the road by Sunday noon. After monitoring the situation, we will reopen the road for traffic if there is no heavy rain,” Rex Felix, assistant executive engineer of NH said.

RELATED ARTICLES

He said that the debris on the slope of the hill where the landslide occurred would also be removed before allowing traffic on the road. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout