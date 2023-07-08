Nine-year-old Malappuram girl dies of fever at Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode: Nine-year-old girl from Malappuram died of fever at Kozhikode Government Medical College on Saturday.



The deceased is Aska Zoya, a native of Mankada in Malappuram district. She is the daughter of Jenisha, the nursing officer at Thalassery Government general hospital.

Aska was admitted to the Thalassery general hospital and was referred to Kozhikode MCH on Saturday. On the way to Kozhikode, the child's health condition worsened, sources said.

In its condolence message, the Kerala Government Nurses Association said that Aska died of fever at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

It is suspected that Aska suffered from encephalitis, sources said.