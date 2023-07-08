KSRTC Swift conductor held for molesting woman inside bus

Thiruvananthapuram: Police nabbed the conductor of a KSRTC SWIFT bus for allegedly molesting a woman inside the moving vehicle on Saturday.

Aluva police nabbed Justin, a resident of Neyyattinkara on the woman passenger's complaint, Manorama News reported.

In her complaint, the 49-year-old woman, who was travelling to Aluva for her daughter's treatment, said Justin groped her while she was seated next to him.

She said the bus conductor asked her to take a seat next to him claiming that she was occupying a reserved seat.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm inside the bus which was en route to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram. When the bus reached Aluva, police nabbed the bus conductor.

If found guilty, KSRTC sources said that strict action would be taken against the bus conductor.