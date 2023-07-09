Muslim League declines CPM invite for UCC seminar

Malappuram: Amid the heated debates on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Muslim League has decided to reject CPM's invitation to a seminar being organised to mark their protest against the proposed common legal system for all Indian citizens.

The party has taken the decision at its leadership meeting held at Panakkad here on Sunday.

“Muslim League is a major ally of the United Democratic Front. But CPM invited only the Muslim League ignoring other parties of UDF. The seminar should not be organised with the intention to divide people,” said Indian Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

He noted that Muslim League will organise a seminar under the leadership of party's Kerala State President Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Kozhikode.

Muslim League leadership pointed out that only the Congress can raise voice against UCC in the Parliament. They were however okay with other Muslim associations like Samastha attending the CPM seminar.

Reports say there was a difference of opinion within the Muslim League over the CPM seminar. The majority of the leaders opined that the party should have rejected the CPM's invitation without a second thought.

Meanwhile, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the body of Sunni scholars, has declared support to CPM in its campaign against UCC on Saturday. Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal stated that members of the association will attend the seminar organised by CPM against UCC. He also added that Samastha will cooperate with Congress and Muslim League to protest against UCC.

However, Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal, alleged that CPM is organising the seminar with a political agenda. They alleged that CPM eyes to divide people over the issue.

A strong political debate was kicked off in the state over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, made a strong push for implementing the UCC by asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters. He had advocated for the UCC while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.