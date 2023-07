Thiruvananthapuram: A fisherman drowned after a fishing boat capsized at Muthalapozhi on Monday. According to reports, three others in the boat are missing.



Puthukurichi resident Kunhumon died in the mishap. A search operation has been mounted for the missing fishermen.

The accident took place around 4 am on Monday. Kunhumon's body was recovered by the fishers who was involved in the search mission. Though the man was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.