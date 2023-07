Ernakulam: A woman hacked her mother-in-law to death in Muvattupuzha on Monday.



Police arrested Pankajam (55) for murdering Ammini (85), a resident of Lakshamveedu colony at Mekkadambu. Ammini succumbed to critical injuries on her neck and head.

Manorama News reported that Pankajam herself informed her relatives about the crime. Pankajam has been undergoing treatment for mental ailments, a source said.

Meantime, Ammini's body was shifted to the taluk hospital.