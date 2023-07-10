Thiruvananthapuram: Migrant worker who was trapped inside a 90-foot-deep well at Vizhinjam here was found on Monday morning. The rescuers spotted the man when the mission completed 48 hours.

According to reports, the effort is in the final phase amid growing concerns of the man's survival. Water and mud were removed from the well.

The rescue operation is being carried out by National Disaster Response Force, Fire Force and Police.

A team of men who have expertise in well construction spotted the migrant worker inside the well. Manorama news reported that he will be taken outside soon.

Maharajan who hails from Tamil Nadu met with the accident on Saturday when he was fixing rings inside the well at Mukkola near Vizhinjam, police said. He was trapped inside the well when the soil fell on him, a source said.

Fire and rescue services officials and the police said the efforts continued throughout Saturday night to bring out the man but they have not been successful till now.

The information regarding the incident was received around 9.30 am on Saturday.

Vizhinjam police, fire services personnel and local residents were engaged in removing the soil from the almost 90-feet-deep well in an effort to bring him out. The rescue mission was called off on Sunday after water flow to the well increased.