Tourist feared drowned after fall from houseboat in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Representational Image | Manorama

Alappuzha: A man from Tamil Nadu went missing in the swollen Punnamada lake in Alappuzha after he reportedly fell off a houseboat.

The person, on a visit to the backwaters in the district, has been missing from the houseboat since 8 pm on Sunday. The boat was stationed near the Pallathuruthy houseboat yard when the incident took place, a source said.

Alappuzha south police has launched a probe into the incident.

“Based on a complaint, a search is on to trace the missing person. Efforts are also on to ascertain if the person accidentally fell into the water,” police said.

