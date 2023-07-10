Tourist feared drowned after fall from houseboat in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man from Tamil Nadu went missing in the swollen Punnamada lake in Alappuzha after he reportedly fell off a houseboat.

The person, on a visit to the backwaters in the district, has been missing from the houseboat since 8 pm on Sunday. The boat was stationed near the Pallathuruthy houseboat yard when the incident took place, a source said.

Alappuzha south police has launched a probe into the incident.

“Based on a complaint, a search is on to trace the missing person. Efforts are also on to ascertain if the person accidentally fell into the water,” police said.