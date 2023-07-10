UDF to hold diversity meeting against Uniform Civil Code

Opposition UDF has decided to hold a diversity meeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the county.

The decision comes close on the heels of the ruling CPM announcing its decision to hold a seminar against UCC.

Opposition leader V D Shatheesan said the UDF's meeting would have the participation of all religious sections of Kerala.

"There will also be a series of protests against the inefficiency and corruption of the government from September 4-12," Satheesan said.

He said the Opposition combine will hold a secretariat march with 25,000 participants on September 12.

While Muslim League (IUML) has decided not to participate in the seminar organised by the ruling party, Samastha Jam Iyyathul Ulema, Kerala's largest association of Muslim clerics, said its members would attend the seminar.

"Samastha will cooperate with Congress and Muslim League to protest against UCC," said Samastha leader Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal.