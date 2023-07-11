12-yr-old boy mowed down by KSRTC bus in Kannur

Kannur: A KSRTC bus fatally struck a 12-year-old boy here on Tuesday. The deceased is Ridan (12), a Class 7 student of Mattannur Palottupally V V M School.



The speeding bus knocked the boy down when he was crossing the road for boarding his school vehicle, Manorama news said.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, Ridan succumbed to injuries midway. Ridan sustained a severe head injury in the accident, Manorama news said.

This is the second major road accident in Kannur on Tuesday. Earlier, a person was killed and 25 people were injured in a bus-truck collision at Thottada in the wee hours of Tuesday.

At the same time, there is a sharp rise in the number of road accidents involving KSRTC buses in the state. On Saturday, a man was crushed to death under the wheels of a KSRTC bus in Kottayam.