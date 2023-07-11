One more body found in Muthalapozhi, search on for 2 missing fishermen

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of another fisherman was recovered at Muthalapozhi here on Tuesday. He was among the three men who went missing after a fishing boat capsized here on Monday morning. According to reports, the body was found stuck between the groyne fields which were situated about 4 km away from the accident spot.



With this, the death toll in the fishing boat accident touched 2. Coast Guard is still searching for the two other fishermen who went missing in the accident. At the same time, the officials did not identify the body that was recovered on Tuesday.

On Monday, body of Kunjumon (42) was recovered by the fishermen who initiated the search operation. Meanwhile, three others -- Robin (42), Biju (48) and Biju (55) were missing.

The boat was capsized off the sea in Muthalapozhi around 4 am on Monday. Following the accident, fisherfolk staged a protest alleging lapses of the government in ensuring safety of the fishermen. According to them unscientific construction of groyne fields is the cause of repeated accidents in the area. The agitated protesters also blocked ministers Antony Raju, V Sivankutty and GR Anil who reached the spot to take a review of the search operation.