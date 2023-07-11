UCC: MES extends support to CPM seminar; invitation to IUML irks CPI

Kozhikode: The Muslim Education Society (MES) has voiced its support for CPM's seminar on Uniform Civil Code. Welcoming the ruling party's initiative, MES state preside P K Fazal Gafoor said that CPM is the first party to respond on matters related to the Muslim community.

“UCC will affect all minorities in every religion including the Hindus in India. MES supports the protests organised by CPM along with other Muslim associations. CPM is always ahead of Congress in organising protests in matters concerning Muslims,” Gafoor told Manorama News.

Though Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rejected CPM's invitation, the body of Sunni scholars Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema, has agreed to participate in the event. But it is alleged that there is a difference of opinion within Samastha over the decision.

At the same time, Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen, a socio-religious organisation part of the Mujahid movement, also said that they would attend the seminar organised by CPM. But KNM criticised the left party for not inviting the Congress to the event.

CPI irked

When CPM is all set to organise the seminar in Kozhikode on July 15, CPI, a major ally of LDF has expressed disgust over inviting Muslim League to the event.

Manorama News reported that the CPI believes that being a ruling party, CPM should not have invited the Muslim League by ignoring other allies of UDF.

Rejecting CPM's invitation on Sunday, the IUML had said the Left party was trying to create "conflict" and "division" by not inviting Congress.

Following this, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday announced a series of programmes against the Union government's move to implement UCC.

Addressing the media leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the UDF has decided to organise a 'Bahuswaratha Sangamam' (roughly translated as a meet to defend pluralism) on July 29 in protest against the implementation of UCC.

Satheesan said no party from LDF would be invited to the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)