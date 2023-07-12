Minister Sivankutty's pilot jeep knocks over ambulance at Kottarakkara, three injured

Kollam: A pilot vehicle in the convoy of Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty crashed into an ambulance injuring three, including the patient, at Kottarakkara on Wednesday.

The ambulance van overturned in the impact after the police jeep crashed onto its side.

The accident occurred at the Pulaman Junction where traffic was halted briefly for the minister's convoy to pass.

The patient and two others in the ambulance sustained minor injuries.

After hitting the ambulance, the jeep also hit a two-wheeler that was stranded in between. Those on the bike were reportedly unhurt.

From a CCTV footage of the accident, onlookers and traffic cops can be seen rushing toward the ambulance.

It is understood that the minister stepped out of his vehicle to enquire about the incident before continuing his journey to the capital.