'Karkidaka Vavu Bali': The famous Thirunelly Temple ready to welcome devotees

Wayanad: The Malabar Devaswom Board has said elaborate preparations have been made to host devotees at the Maha Vishnu Temple at Thirunelly in Wayanad on the occasion of Karkidaka Vavu Bali, a Hindu ritualistic offering for ancestors. This year, the occasion falls on July 17.

Annually, thousands throng the Thirunelly temple – known as the Kashi of the South – on Karkidaka Vavu which falls on the month of Karkidakam according to the Malayalam calendar. Special prayers are offered at the temple, which sits on the banks of the Papanashini stream that is considered holy by the Hindus.

The officials of the devaswom and the district administration of Wayanad said at a press conference here on Tuesday that they will ensure all the necessary facilities for the smooth conduct of the Bali rituals that are scheduled to commence at 3 am and end by the afternoon.

The jungle hamlet of Thirunelly is situated about 40km from Mananthavady. Devotees from throughout Kerala, especially the northern districts, perform Bali at Thirunelly on Karkidaka Vavu to pay obeisance to their departed ancestors.

Special KSRTC services

As traffic restrictions are expected for private vehicles to avoid traffic snarls, the devotees can rely on KSRTC buses. Special services will be available from Kattikulam, the nearest town, where parking facilities for private vehicles have been arranged.

Government guest houses and other boarding and lodging facilities of various departments will be opened for devotees from the night of July 16.

Roadblocks

All roads leading to Thirunelly including through Tholppetti and Panavally will be blocked till noon. A sufficient number of KSRTC buses would be made available for the devotees, the organisers said.

They said a meeting chaired by Sub Collector R Sreelakshmi had streamlined measures for better co-ordination of various departments including the devaswom, Police, Fire and Rescue, KSEB, Health, and Forest, to ensure the comfort of the pilgrims and the smooth conduct of rituals.

Malabar Devaswam Board executive officer KV Narayanan Namboothiri, Thirunelly Temple manager E Premachandran and staff member, T Santhoshkumar attended the press conference.