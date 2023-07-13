Three attacked by stray dog in Kannur's Taliparamba

Three people were bitten by a stray dog in Taliparamba, Kannur on Thursday.

The incident happened on the Taliparamba bus stand premises.

Those bitten are Jafar from Kappalam , S Munir from Thrichambaram and P V Vinod from Pattuvam. They were rushed to Pariyaram Medical College for treatment.

Officials from the municipal corporation visited the victims.

In the meantime, rabies infection was confirmed for a stray dog that bit a three-year-old in Anchuthengu near state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Supreme court intervention

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had orally observed there has to be an enduring solution to the issue of human-stray dog conflicts in Kerala.

The court made the observation while considering the plea filed by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) that sought directions to curb the menace.

The panel had moved apex court citing an increase in stray dog attacks in Kerala, especially instances of canines attacking children.