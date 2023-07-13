Wayanad woman jumps into river with 5-yr-old child

Wayanad: A mother and child jumped into the river from Pathikkal Bridge at Venniyod near Kambalakkad on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The mother was rescued by the villagers while the search for the child is still on.



The woman has been identified as Darshana, wife of Om Prakash, a resident of Venniyode. Her child Daksha, 5 is missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also is participating in the search operations, along with the Fire Force team from Kalpetta and residents

The woman, who had been admitted to a Private hospital at Kalpetta, has been shifted to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Police suspect that this is an attempt to commit suicide.

The woman had consumed poison before jumping into the river along with the child, said witnesses.