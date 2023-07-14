Centre prefers Chengannur-Pamba sky rail to Sabari Rail project

Thiruvananthapuram: The newly proposed Chengannur-Pamba sky rail project will be given preference by the Ministry of Railways over the decades-old Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project. This has been conveyed 'unofficially' by the Ministry to the Kerala Government.

The clarification comes amid discussions over the alternative to the controversial SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragode.

The sky rail project is planned to be implemented fully by the Centre without the support of the State Government. The Railway Ministry had made it clear that a final decision would be taken after considering the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the two projects.

State all for Sabari Rail

The State Government wants to implement the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail first as it will bring rail facility to the high range and will benefit more people along with the Sabarimala pilgrims.

The State is bearing half the expense of the project.

As demanded by the Central Government, the State Government submitted a revised estimate of Rs 3,810 for the project through Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail). However, even after a year, the Railway Ministry is yet to complete the examination process.

And it is without taking a decision on the revised estimate that the survey for the Chengannur-Pamba sky rail has started.

Preliminary survey on

The preliminary survey for deciding the alignment of the Chengannur-Pamba sky rail is being undertaken at the initiative of the Union Government now. The project envisages a 76-kilometre rail track at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

The proposed path will facilitate quick travel of Sabarimala pilgrims between Pamba and Chengannur. The distance is expected to be covered in 45 minutes. In the first phase, only a single stop is being considered at Aranmula.

Veteran technocrat E Sreedharan, who had mooted a high-speed elevated corridor instead of the SilverLine project, himself is keen on the Chengannur-Pamba sky rail project.