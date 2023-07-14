Thiruvananthapuram: In a suspected 'suicide pact', four members of a family consumed poison at their residence in Peringamala on Friday. While two of them - Sivarajan (56) and his daughter Abhirami (22) - died, others are battling for life. Sivarajan's wife Bindu and son Arjun are undergoing treatment at a hospital.



The incident came to light in the wee hours of Friday. After consuming the poison, Arjun suffered uneasiness and contacted the police, reported Manorama News. Though the four family members were rushed to the nearby hospital, Sivarajan and Abhirami breathed their last.

A source said the family took the drastic step due to inability to repay mounting debt.