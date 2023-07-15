Encroachers evicted from Calvary Mount, a popular ecotourism destination in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2023 01:04 AM IST
Revenue officials carry out an eviction drive on Calvary Mount in Idukki on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement

Idukki: The Revenue Department has started an eviction drive on encroachments on the Calvary Mount, which is a major ecotourism hotspot in the Idukki district.

The Calvary Mount is a popular destination for tourists as it offers a great view of the catchment area of the Idukki Dam.

A team led by Idukki sub-collector Arun S Nair and revenue officials cleared encroachments by three private parties, including a resort, on one acre by widening the road to the Calvary Mount Tourist Centre from 3.5 metres to nearly 10.

Officials of the Kamakshy Grama Panchayat and the Thankamony Police were present at the site.

“We got several complaints including that of an organisation called Vana Samrakshna Samithi which is associated with the ecotourism activities on the Mount. All the proceedings as per Kerala Conservancy Act were completed including the servicing of C Form before eviction. The encroachers are of the stand that the evicted areas were included in their patta (land deed). However, the sketches with the department and resurvey revealed that the road has been encroached,” said Mini K John, land records Tahsildar of Idukki Taluk.

She said almost 90 percent of encroachments on the Mount have been evicted. Some portions of a road and a few sheds are yet to be removed. The eviction process will continue on Saturday.

