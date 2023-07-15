If KSRTC doesn't improve now, it will never do: CMD Biju Prabhakar

Biju Prabhakar, the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has released a video outlining the various issues plaguing the state-owned public transport body.

As announced earlier, Prabhakar aired the first episode of a five-part series on the official Facebook page of KSRTC on Saturday.

"If the KSRTC doesn't improve now, it will never do," Prabhakar said in the 50-minute video. The IAS officer has claimed that there is an agenda to ruin the CMD's efforts to improve KSRTC.

"The situation has reached such a point where some people think they can say anything. It is some people who are causing the issues, the unions are not to the problem," he said.

Biju Prabhakar IAS.

Prabhakar says his father was insulted, but no action was taken against those responsible for tarnishing his image. Likewise, the unions that staged protests were untouched.

The CMD has defended the state government by saying it wants KSRTC to improve. But some people want the corporation to run on whatever remains after salaries are paid.

"The buses need diesel to run. Only if the buses run can salaries be paid. But diesel is filled only if the DD is submitted in advance," Prabhakar outlined the issue.

The financial burden

To explain the financial situation better, Prabhakar says: "If Rs 200 crore is the monthly income, 50% is to be paid for diesel. Loan repayment takes up Rs 30 crore and Rs 5 crore is gone as bata. For spare parts and other expenses, Rs 25 crore has to be set aside. What remains is Rs 40 crore. But to pay the salaries, the corporation needs Rs 91.92 crore per month."

He says the KSRTC isn't hoarding cash instead of paying salaries. "Don't criticise without understanding," Prabhakar said.

In June, the former Commissioner of Food Safety completed three years as CMD of KSRTC. "It is the first time an official has worked as CMD and the transport commissioner." He says only a joint effort will drag KSRTC forward. On Friday, Prabhakar had expressed his intention to quit.