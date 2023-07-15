Rs 2.13cr budget for Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Alappuzha: The Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on August 12 at Punnamada backwaters in Alappuzha will be a grand affair this time.

The executive committee meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) held here on Saturday approved a budget of Rs 2.13 crore. There will be a ten percent hike in both the bonus to boat clubs and the maintenance grant to owners.

“A budget of Rs 2,13,80,000 was approved for the 69th edition,” said P P Chittaranjan MLA. “This includes Rs one crore grant from the state government. While a sum of Rs 80 lakh was set aside for the bonus, it was decided to provide a maintenance charge of Rs 15 lakh. Besides, the Infrastructure Committee will get Rs 50 lakh, the Cultural Committee Rs seven lakh, and Publicity Committee Rs five lakh.”

The meeting was chaired by District Collector Haritha V Kumar, who is also the NTBRS chairperson. Registration of ‘chundans’ to begin on July 19

The registration process for the regatta event will be held from July 19 to 25. The oarsmen of the ‘Chundans’ (long snake boat) need to fill up the required form and submit it at the Office of the Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, functioning at the mini civil station annex opposite to Alappuzha boat jetty, a statement issued by the society said. For details, contact 0477-2252212.