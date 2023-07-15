Keralite among 10 killed in massive fire in Saudi Arabia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2023 02:59 PM IST
Ajmal Shahjahan. Photo: Special arrangement

Dammam: Ten people, including a Keralite, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The deceased is Poonthura native Ajmal Shahjahan alias Nizam, who lives near Nedumangad Azheekot in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by wife Najima Biwi and children Muhammad Ajmal, Alzalna and Afzal.

Ten people died in a fire at a workshop in the industrial area of Al Ahsa Hufof on Friday evening. The other victims hailed from Bangladesh.

RELATED ARTICLES

All the victims lived above the workshop. The workshop employees had worked till dawn as Friday was a holiday. They were fast asleep when the fire spread from the workshop to the premises.

The fire was brought under control by around 10 fire brigades from different centres. The bodies were moved from the accommodation above after this.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout