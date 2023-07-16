'Muslim leaders spoke on behalf of women. That's enough,' says Kanathil Jameela

Kozhikode: CPM leader Kanathil Jameela has justified the absence of Muslim women as speakers at the party's seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) here on Saturday.

“There were women representatives on the stage, like Mayor Dr Beena Philip, and Women's Commission Chairperson Advocate P. Sathidevi and former minister PK Sreemathy. Apart from that, leaders of the Muslim community were also there to talk on behalf of Muslim women. That's enough,” said Jameela.

The MLA added that it was not mandatory to include Muslim women as speakers to provide their version. “Hundreds of ladies were in the audience,” she said. Onmanorama had on Friday written about the absence of Muslim women speakers at the seminar.

Social critics and leaders of Muslim reformation movements had raised their concerns. They said Muslim women will benefit the most from the UCC as they were the worst affected by the Islamic personal law.

Writer Dr Khadeeja Mumthas had refrained from the seminar, even though she attended the organising committee meeting.

Samastha offers support

Samastha (Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama) has offered its support to CPM's protest against the UCC.

“Whoever reacts strongly against UCC, Samastha will stand alongside them. Our president Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal has already stated this,” said Umar Faizy Mukkom, Secretary, Samastha, during his speech.

“There are no differences in the organisation on this matter. If anything comes from any corner, that must be ignored. Samastha will stand with CPIM in this matter,” Faizy said. Writer KP Ramanunni presided over the function.