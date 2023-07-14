'Muslim Women' not invited to speak at Kerala CPM's seminar against Uniform Civil Code

Kozhikode: The CPM's much-awaited 'people's seminar' against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be inaugurated by its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The mega event to be held at Swapna Nagari will have 28 other speakers, but not a single Muslim woman is on the list.

Kozhikode Mayor Dr Beena Philip and Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi are among the invitees.



'A seminar on the subject must include Muslim women speakers'

Writer Dr. Khadeeja Mumthas has said she was approached by the organisers, but they did not extend a formal invite as some of her views on the matter were in contrast with the CPM's.

“They (the organisers) asked me about my willingness to talk at the seminar during a meeting in advance of the programme. As I opened up about my stand there, their response was not positive,” Dr Mumthas told Onmanorama.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has contended that the UCC will put the Shariat (Muslim Personal Law) in peril. Social critics have argued that the Shariat rules concerning marriage, divorce and inheritance among other matters are liberal to men and restricting upon women.

Representational image. Photo: Manorama

“It's Muslim women who are facing the difficulties of Muslim Personal law,” says Dr Mumthas, who is the Chairperson of 'Forum For Muslim Women's Gender Justice'.

“Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about it, the issues faced by Muslim women are a reality. In this context, a seminar to discuss the subject must include Muslim women as speakers,” Dr Mumthas said.

However, she is not in favour of the UCC “because of my anxiety over the Sangh Parivar agenda”.

"I stand for the reformation of Muslim personal law. The rules must be reformed. I told them (CPM seminar organisers) that if I'm speaking, I will raise this stand. I wanted to speak on a stage as a Muslim woman.”

Fear of Samastha

VP Zuhara, the founder of NISA, a movement for reformation in Muslim Personal Law, shares the opinion of Dr Mumthas. But she adds a political angle: “They can't invite Muslim ladies on stage, as they want to appease Samastha (Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama) leaders,” said Zuhara.

“They could have invited leaders like Kanathil Jameela MLA or other orators from their own organisations,” she added.

Zuhara says NISA had been calling for the implementation of UCC. “But under the present political scenario, we are anxious about the Central government's agenda. Now we demand inclusion of Muslims under the Indian Succession Act.”

Writer and social critic, Dr Hameed Chennamangaloor, had talked about the absence of Muslim women in the CPM seminar in a recent interview. That's for Samastha,” he said. “to avoid upsetting its leaders.”

Samastha, the largest organisation of Sunni Muslims in Kerala, has prominent IUML leaders among its members. Besides Samastha leaders, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, the leader of the AP Sunni faction, will also speak at the seminar.

All prominent Left allies, including Kerala Congress (M) and Janata Dal (Secular), will attend. MES president Dr Fazal Gafoor and representatives of KNM and Markazu Da'wa are also among the guests. Former MP of the CPI, Pannyan Raveendran was included as a speaker, but someone else will take his place as he has other engagements. The seminar is scheduled to start at 10 am.